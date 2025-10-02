Civilization VII Reveals Full Contents Of Upcoming DLC

One thing that Firaxis and Take-Two Interactive are trying very hard to do with Civilization VII is continue to deliver content outside its main release for fans to enjoy. Recently, they dropped an update that would allow players to utilize key updates to make each campaign through the randomized world more fun. Now, via the “Right To Rule” DLC, which is available for you to get today, you’ll have even more options before you as you try to command the world in the way that you see fit. Whether you want new leaders to wield or new civilizations to command, the DLC has you covered.

The DLC got a full breakdown on its website, including an overview of the DLC itself:

“Explore new possibilities for your personalized empire with post-launch add-on content of the Right to Rule Collection! Embody two new leaders: Genghis Khan and Lakshmibai. Lead four new civilizations: Assyria, Dai Viet, Qajar, and Silla. Discover the majesty of four new Wonders: Grand Bazaar, Mausoleum at Halicarnassus, Ubudiah Mosque, and Wat Xieng Thong. And expand your experience with a cosmetic bonus.”

It’s true, you’ll have multiple new entities to take command of or lead with in Civilization VII, including getting one of the world’s most dominant leaders in Genghis Khan. If you don’t know exactly who he is, here’s a breakdown of him, too:

“Born Temüjin, Genghis Khan accomplished a seemingly impossible feat for a man with humble origins – to unite the nomadic Mongol tribes under his singular leadership. His ambitions did not stop with the Mongols, however, and he embarked on campaigns that brought under his control northern China and the eastern portion of the Silk Road. The nature of Genghis Khan’s death remains a mystery, unlike his inimical accomplishments.”

True to his historical nature, Khan has “attributes” that help with Expansionist and Militaristic campaigns, and he has a soft spot for cavalry units.

That’s only one of the main new entities you’ll get to rule here, and with each new piece, another part of the grand history of the world is unfurled.

The DLC is out now on console and PC, but how many people get this DLC is unclear. Upon its announcement, certain gamers took to social media to make it clear that they weren’t exactly thrilled with this and how Firaxis is handling the content releases. They want a “Classic Mode” to reconnect them with how the game was before and a “retooling” of certain mechanics so that key new gameplay tactics aren’t forced on them.