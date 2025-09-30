Civilization VII Drops Newest Update

There are some video games out there where updates and patches aren’t just necessary, they’re vital. After all, there are titles so layered with details and systems that it’s almost impossible to get everything balanced properly and adjusted to be “perfect for gamers” on the first try. Titles like Civilization VII are a great example of that, as they have plenty of mechanics, characters, and systems to work on to make the overall gameplay flow work properly. Firaxis has dropped the latest update for the game, and many adjustments have indeed been made. For example, the team made big changes to the UI:

“Back in Update 1.2.2, we rolled out a new loading screen, which was the first glimpse of a much deeper UI overhaul we’ve been working on under the hood. Since launch, we’ve basically rebuilt how we handle UI on the backend, and that’s unlocked our ability to make bigger, more noticeable changes in the frontend. With 1.2.5, alongside some of the usual UI tweaks, we’ve done a redesign of some big decision points every Civ player knows: what to build, where to put it, and how to grow your empire.”

Another thing that was adjusted was the city-states, where the team made some key changes to help players who use them:

“Do you like City-States? Want more types of City-States? Good news! This update brings the new Diplomatic and Expansionist City-State types, rounding out our roster to cover all of the same Attributes you see on leaders and civs. Suzeraining a Diplomatic City-State provides new options centered around Happiness and Diplomatic Actions. One of their bonuses during each Age is a new Diplomatic Action. Suzeraining an Expansionist City-State provides options focused on Food and the expansion of your empire, for both tall and wide gameplay.”

Naturally, there were also some balance changes and tweaks to make things improve overall. For example, one of the biggest complaints about Civilization VII was that of Napoleon. Despite him being one of the most important leaders in history and being in the franchise since the beginning, players found him very underwhelming, especially in how his abilities were “working.”

So, the team adjusted him so that he would “stand tall,” as it were. Whether it’ll work long-term is up for debate, but you’ll have to test things out for yourself to find out.

If you want to see everything that has been adjusted, you should check out the full patch notes.