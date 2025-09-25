Korean Kingdom Of Silla Added To Civilization VII

Silla was the one kingdom that did it and then bowed out.

Firaxis Games has announced another fascinating addition to Civilization VII.

They have revealed the Silla as a new civilization coming to the game as part of the Right To Rule Collection.

The Historical Silla Kingdom

The Silla, alongside the Goguryeo and Baekje, is one of the historical Three Kingdoms of Korea. While these three kingdoms coexisted for millennia, they would sometimes fight and work with each other.

The Silla had modest origins as one of several chiefdoms in the Jinhan confederacy, as far back as 57 BCE. Later in its existence it pulled its big power play.

Silla allied with Chinese dynasties, first the Sui, and then the Tang. Using this position, it conquered both the Baekje and Goguryeo.

This heralded the formation of the Unified Silla kingdom in 668 AD. In this capacity, the Silla continued to exist for 267 years.

But then, its position in history got waylaid in 935. At that time, it fell to the Goryeo. The Goryeo is the kingdom historians recognize as the one that accomplished the true national unification of Korea.

Goryeo itself, which can be romanized as Koryŏ, is the source of the name Korea. The Goryeo is also widely credited for establishing Korea’s national identity as we know it today.

Silla Allows Us To Indulge In Alternate History

Silla being added allows Civilization VII fans to indulge in alternate history. They can play this game in such a way to make Silla the kingdom that forms the nation of Korea.

And of course, the Silla could go on to conquer the world, by either subjugating or gaining the favor of the other nations of your Civilization VII world.

Silla In Civilization VII

Firaxis shared this description of how the Silla function in Civilization VII:

Unique Ability

Maripgan: Receive increased Culture on Resources.

Attributes

Economic

Diplomatic

Civic Trees

Kolp’um

Samguk Sagi

Seonggol

Jingol

Unique Infrastructure

Dragon Temple: Unique Quarter. Increased Gold for every resource you have slotted in this City

Lecture Hall: Culture Base. Increased Resource Limit if built on Rough terrain.

Pagoda: Happiness Base. Gain Influence adjacency bonus with Mountain tiles and Natural Wonders.

Unique Civilian Unit

Sangdaedeung: Unique Merchant Unit. When you create a Trade Route to another Settlement, receive a set amount of Gold based on your Relationship Level (effect scales based on game speed).

Unique Military Unit

Hwarang: Unique Ranged Unit. Increased Movement and increased Attack Range. Counts as a Calvary Unit. Has increased Bombard Strength relative to the Unit it replaces.

Associated Wonder

Emile Bell: Gain the Unique Diplomatic Endeavor ‘Ginseng Agreement’ that gives Food to both leaders’ Capitals. Gain a Diplomatic Attribute Point. Must be built on Rough terrain. This Wonder is available in the base game.

Starting Biases

Rough

Grassland

You can watch Firaxis’ introduction video for the Silla below.