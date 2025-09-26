Borderlands 4 Gun Modders Aren’t Exactly Make A Profit With Their Builds

The modding community has been thriving for many years, as many take to modding as a kind of “passion project” to try and insert certain things into games, mainly PC games, that weren’t there previously. Typically, it’s harmless fun, and many sites have mods that you can install for free and without much issue. However, there are also those who wish for nothing more than to make mods to sell and make a nice profit on. Borderlands 4 is no exception to this, as one of the “markets” that are out there is for creators to make modded variants of guns that have either different looks or different builds and sell them to other players to use.

In theory, this is a great idea to make some extra cash, as the game has 30 billion guns, but many are far from perfect, and even that wide range of things doesn’t fully cover what gamers would want from guns. That being said, as revealed by Eurogamer, certain encryption changes made by Gearbox Software into Borderlands 4 have made things a bit…difficult for players to sell their wares.

“It is fairly difficult to do as they have included a new encryption method to the guns this year that makes doing specific builds very very hard and will take, I would imagine, a long time to get perfected.”

To be fair, mods in general can sometimes take a long time to make due to the nature, size, and complexity of some of the ones that get built. However, the real problem is that the market isn’t really “thriving,” and thus, profits are seriously low. One modder spoke to Eurogamer about their sales, and they were indeed low:

“I’ve sold maybe three or four since release, which is around £15 to £20, which doesn’t even cover the costs to build the guns, but I don’t do this to make money or profit. To make the modded guns you often need to pay for tables that data miners have made that breakdown gun parts. Each part of the gun has an encrypted value, so does the rarity, manufacturer, level etc and the tables can be expensive to buy at around £50 to £100.”

So, yeah, that pretty much sums up why you shouldn’t dive into this kind of modding for profit. Want to do it for fun? By all means. Want to try and make money off it? Well, the people willing to buy them might be very low right now.