New Borderlands 4 Patch Adds Key Player Request Alongside Other Fixes

As we’ve covered a lot on the site over the last week or so, Borderlands 4 started out red hot when it released, as it sold a couple of million units in just a day. However, once players truly started diving into the Gearbox Software title, they started realizing that while the game was fun, it was poorly optimized, and that there were glitches all over the place that were causing the game to drop frame rates, cause in-game issues, and more. Gearbox Software has promised to listen to fans and adjust things on the fly, when Randy Pitchford isn’t yelling at fans for calling the team out, and a new update seems to help back that promise up.

On the official 2K page for Borderlands 4, the newest update was broken down, and the Patch Notes highlight many changes and fixes that fans have been asking for, not the least of which was the FOV Slider, which adjusts the “field of view” that fans have in the open world, which can help with graphical quality and frame rates:

“[Xbox/PlayStation] Enabled Field of View (FOV) slider on console. Note: Increasing the FOV past the default could cause some dips in performance. Vehicle Field of View settings will now be changed for both users when playing in splitscreen.”

Given that the game has already had massive drops in frame rate performance, that might be a risk that gamers take to see what the “outer limit” is.

As for some of the other changes in the update, the weekly activities have gotten some improvements, including the “Weekly Big Encore Boss” being tougher and offering better rewards to those who beat it. Oh, also:

“Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine has moved to another location and changed its offerings. Remember, while the location is the same, your vending machine items are different from other players, so ask around to see if someone has the item you’re looking for!”

Other improvements include various adjustments to graphics and the performance rates of the game. Whether it works for everyone will be up for debate until gamers fully test it out. If you feel the game has had progression issues, especially with getting certain rewards, it has seen some adjustments, too.

Furthermore, all the Vault Hunters have had some key adjustments, so if you don’t want to get caught off guard, you’ll want to see what they are before you play again.

If nothing else, Gearbox Software is making attempts to improve upon the game they released. Let’s hope the improvements work.