Borderlands 4 DLC Error Gets Support From 2K

No one likes playing a busted video game. Sure, there have been titles, like one with a couple of goats that we can think of, or basically anything from Bethesda, where the “bugs are the point.” It’s meant to be crazy and broken because it’s not meant to be taken seriously, or, you just know they’re happening and they’re typically not game-breaking, so you deal with it. However, for games like Borderlands 4, they’re NOT supposed to be broken at launch, and certain bugs or issues can completely take players out of things or make them regret getting the game in the first place.

However, when things get fixed, there is a sense of relief that you can enjoy what you paid for. In the case of one Borderlands 4 player on Reddit, they had a glitch happen that many others have had happen, where the Glory Pack DLC that one could get wasn’t working. As in, the game wasn’t registering that it was there despite being bought by the player. So, what did they do? They went to 2K support to get it adjusted:

“Just a heads up for everyone. I had the error of missing dlc over any of the items from the gilded Glory pack. I went to 2k support and opened a ticket letting them know and answered the questioned they asked. Yesterday I got an email with a steam game redemption code that added the dlc to my library and fixed the in game error.

I know it’s a bit of a pain, but hope this helps anyone else having this problem.”

While many will not want to go to the 2K support system, this is proof that it does work, and that’s a big deal. We’ve all dealt with places where you either never hear back from them after you send an email for help, or, it takes FOREVER to get a reply. Given the timeframe of the situation, this actually was a pretty good response time, and that means something.

Even the Redditor admits that “while it’s a pain,” it does get fixed, and they even walk you through what to do when you open your ticket for the support site so you can prove that you did indeed purchase the DLC before things went haywire.

Sadly for Gearbox Software, there will be plenty of other glitches to fix going forward in the main game and the DLC that is likely still to come.