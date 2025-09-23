Borderlands 4 Had A “Cameo” At New York Fashion Week

When it comes to marketing, especially marketing for things like video games, you can’t be afraid to “go big” or “go bold” to try and make your target stand out. After all, you’re competing not only to get the attention of the crowd of gamers who might buy your title, but you’re potentially competing against other games that might be coming out during the period. Plus, you could use your marketing to “make headlines” in a unique way, which could draw more people to your title. Borderlands 4 is the title we’re talking about right now, and its franchise has often had unique ways of introducing its games to the world, including a legendary commercial that helped set the tone for all to come. But, with the newest entry, Gearbox Software decided to make things more…fashionable.

You see, they decided it would be a unique idea to go to New York Fashion Week and debut an outfit and look that was inspired by the Borderland 4 character, Lavaine. You can see her pictured above, and the dress that was inspired by her below:

Chaos Couture 🔥👠🔥



Borderlands party-crashed at New York Fashion Week with this Levaine-inspired look.#NYFW | @Complex pic.twitter.com/8raaVv4sXH — Borderlands (@Borderlands) September 22, 2025

We’ll admit, we didn’t see this collaboration coming, and while it’s not an exact match to how Lavaine looked, it’s still pretty good, including with the face makeup that we’re sure many other models that day didn’t have.

So, does this mean that we’re getting some new outfits in real life to make us look like the Vault Hunters and the characters they met on a certain new world? Highly doubtful. It’d be cool, but making an entire line of clothes and hoping people will buy it is definitely a risk, especially for a video game company like Gearbox Software. Still, this was a clever thing, and you have to wonder if they’ll have any other “surprises” of this nature to help showcase the game even further.

That being said, the other main reason that we can say the Gearbox Software team won’t randomly put out a large “fashion line” is that they’re a bit busy fixing the game they just launched. Yeah, it’s not been a smooth thing, and fans are getting irked by it quite a bit. There are plenty of bugs that have been plaguing the game, and the optimization issues have brought quite a bit of controversy, not to mention, gotten Randy Pitchford to blast fans who have called out the devs.

So, if certain “extra items” were to be made for fans…they would likely arrive…fashionably late.