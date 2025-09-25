Borderlands 4 Players Learn The Hard Way How One Quest Line Can End

Quests in video games are meant to be key steps in your journey to complete the title. After all, whether it’s a side quest where you can get money, loot, or other supportive items, or a main quest where you further the plot, they all have a “point” to them and are meant to be straightforward. Even ones that are about you having a choice in how they all end still have a rigid enough structure that is easy to comprehend. Then, there are times when devs decide to get a bit “creative” with things, even if it comes at the cost of the players themselves, like with Borderlands 4.

Yeah, we know there’s already plenty to complain about with Borderlands 4, but Gearbox Software is drawing the ire of many fans due to a quest known as “Vend of the Line.” On Reddit, players are talking about this quest and how they keep getting screwed by it for a basic reason.

Specifically, the quest is about getting access to a vending machine, and this machine is special because it has legendary items that you can buy for just one dollar. The catch? You can only make ONE purchase from the machine, and then it’s offline for good. Thus, you have to choose wisely. But, as many Redditors have pointed out, there’s a catch that you all should be aware of…

“So, I just finished the legendary vending machine quest for anybody who knows that one, and at the end you get one shot to buy something from it, yes? So what do I do? We’ll, I immediately sell all the junk in my inventory, and since it considers that a transaction the machine shuts down and I get absolutely nothing for my efforts. Please have a good laugh at my expense.”

Yeah, that’s a twist. Also, it has the same “risk” no matter if you play the game alone or in a group:

“So I did this in a full group with three friends. We killed the machine and then it popped up selling the legendaries, however, once I made the first purchase, the machine shut down and no one else was able to buy theirs, and we couldn’t find a way to revive the machine….lol.”

This is something you should absolutely take note of, and it’ll be interesting to see if Gearbox Software adjusts the title a little bit so that this kind of thing only happens with individual character purchases and not with co-op groups.