Borderlands 4 Players Realize Something About Legendary Class Mod Drops

Fairness is something that video games have for a reason. Even when the games you play require you to “Git Gud,” you still have an element of fairness within them so that things aren’t entirely broken. For things like Borderlands 4, fairness not only applies to the balance that the Vault Hunters have to ensure that each one is a viable character to use, but there needs to be fairness in the weapons they can get so that they can improve their skills even more. However, over on Reddit, players have noticed that when it comes to legendary class mods, not all the hunters get the same drop rates.

One player did some farming with the characters, and it was revealed that the character you play as the least in the game will have the least likely chance to get a legendary item. That’s pretty bad, especially if you’re trying to pimp out your whole squad.

Naturally, the comments were full of players calling this out, including one noting that they shouldn’t be “punished” because they didn’t use one character over the other:

“I do hope this is actually addressed. I don’t even care if they just make it an equal chance, but I shouldn’t have to level up Harrlow for the sole reason of trying to get decent class mods for Vex.

Even though, genuinely, this is the one thing that should be weighted in your favor, you should get your class more often because there is such a huge variety in class mods to start with.”

Other players were just as “kind” to Gearbox Software, noting that this was a problem in the previous entry, and then they patched it…only to apparently “undo their work” for Borderlands 4:

“BL3 literally had the same issue until they patched it to favour the played class. How devs manage to forget these things from one game version to the next baffles me.”

While they did “forget it” this time, Gearbox has already spoken out about this and admitted that they know this is happening. That’s positive news, as that means they’ll eventually get to patching it and ensuring it doesn’t continue on.

Sadly, when it’ll be fixed is a big question mark. If you didn’t hear, Gearbox delayed the Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game due to all the bugs and optimization issues that have been plaguing the game since launch. Between that and other issues, it’s unclear what the timeframe is for the potential patch for this.