Borderlands 4 Mod Team Gives Special Punishment To Those Who Use It In Multiplayer

Let’s talk about mods in video games. They were something that was almost done out of necessity back in the earliest days of gaming, and then, became a whole community, as gamers wanted to see what they could “add to the title” once they had it. Fast forward to now, modding is prevalent in all manner of video games, including ones you wouldn’t expect. However, as Borderlands 4 will tell you, there are some mods that are being “misused” because they can exploit the game for certain things, allowing players to have much easier experiences, instead of just progressing the natural way. In other words, they’re cheating.

As noted on Twitter, there is one mod in particular known as the “wemod” cheat, where if players use it online, they can rig the game to give themselves about a BILLION XP right off the bat. That means they could not only level up to a higher rank with ease, but they could also make busted builds for themselves without issue or wait time. Now, you’d think that this was done by Gearbox Software, but in a twist, it was actually done by the mod team who made the thing in the first place! According to them on Twitter, they not only enabled a feature that, if you use this mod in multiplayer, you’ll be kicked off the servers, but they also revealed that this wasn’t the intended use of the mod:

“WeMod is not intended to be used in multiplayer, especially if it affects other people’s game play negatively. We may explore having it enabled in private lobbies (we’ll have to investigate that a bit), but for now we’ve disabled online services while modding in BL4. Yeah I apologize for the inconvenience, I know many users were using it with cross play to help with console accounts & with friends.”

If we’re being honest, that’s a level of honesty and accountability that many teams in the gaming space need to adopt. You know, like right now? Just saying.

Regardless, this highlights how sometimes players go “outside the bounds” of what’s meant to happen with things like mods, and are actually going against the wishes of those who made the mods in the first place. It’s good to see the mod team step up to fix what they unintentionally caused, and hopefully, Borderlands 4 won’t have these kinds of things continue to pop up.

Or, if they do, hopefully they’re squashed just as quickly.