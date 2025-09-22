Special Borderlands 4 Glitch (and Complaint) Has Gotten The Attention of Developer

There are many things that gamers love to do when they get their hands on a big AAA title, and one of the things that many do “for the love of the game” is try to break it in various ways. For example, you likely know about speedrunners and how they’ll use in-game glitches and mechanics in ways they were never intended to get through sections of the game with ease to ensure they can beat it in a fast time. Seriously, they’re very dedicated to such things, and Borderlands 4 has had its own share of speedrunners take a crack at these glitches.

In the tweet below, you’ll see one glitch that isn’t just interesting, but it’ll let you straight-up leap over large portions of the game’s map without issue! In other words, it’s broken and thus fun to exploit. It’s referred to as “Cricket Jumping,” and it can happen at The Prospects’ Ripper Drill. The twist in this tale is that this particular post got the attention of someone over at Gearbox Software, who was amazed by what they found, but also warned that it could potentially harm the game’s overall code, so you might not be able to do this for very much longer:

I’ve got my eye on this. My only worry is streaming issues or if this introduces instability. Not out to ruin people’s fun, but can’t have it cause tech issues. For now tho, not going to do anything until proven issues arise. — Graeme Timmins (@ProdigyXL) September 20, 2025

To add to matters, another player asked the dev about why the console build for Borderlands 4 hasn’t been getting the same number of patches that the PC version has gotten. His response was honest and enlightening:

“Console testing and certification is more involved then pushing out PC builds. It just takes longer with 1st parties making sure we’re sending out good quality patches. It’s coming and we’re doing everything we can to make it happen quickly.”

Patches have been a key focus of Gearbox Software since the game’s launch, as players have made it clear in multiple ways, and on multiple sites, that things haven’t been going as smoothly as they should be. There are constant framerate drops, and the PC version alone is something to complain about. Randy Pitchford, the Gearbox Software CEO, straight-up started calling people out for their “complaints,” which has only made the situation worse.

As such, it makes sense that they’d want to focus on those issues before dealing with “Cricket Jumping,” as this is a unique glitch, but it’s not one that’s a game-breaking bug as of yet. If it does end up being that way in some format, then you should expect it to be patched out in the coming weeks.