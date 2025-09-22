Borderlands 4 Player Uncovers An Incredibly Useful Speedrunning Glitch

Developers are aware of the issue and are uncertain if they will patch it.

Borderlands 4 players have been getting a couple of weeks’ worth out of the game so far. After its release, vault hunters have been scouring the game for anything of use, whether it’s amazing builds for characters or just general tips. For instance, one tip was uncovered that might be a massive game-changer for the Borderlands 4 speedrunning community.

There will always be speedrunners looking for ways to break the game to their advantage. Borderlands 4 just launched a couple of weeks ago, so there’s bound to be other proper glitches that will be uncovered. But for now, this new glitch will be a significant help for those who are playing on PC in particular.

Borderlands 4 Player Uncovers New Traversal Method

Speedrunning Borderlands 4 is gunna be insane with Cricket Jumping. Just clear entire sections of the map with a quick hop



(Please dont patch this) pic.twitter.com/qiwosd0ugy — Bahroo (@AdmiralBahroo) September 19, 2025

Borderlands 4 players might still be uncovering new glitches and routes for speedrunning. I’m sure I don’t have to explain speedrunning to you, but if you’re unfamiliar with the term, it’s essentially beating the game as fast as possible. Speedrunners will go through different routes and builds that will make finishing a campaign a breeze.

Thanks to GamesRadar, we’re finding out that X user Bahroo posted a video clip showcasing a means to jump from one point of the map to another. This is only for the PC platform, and you will need the Noisy Cricket pistol. With that in mind, simply line yourself up in reverse to where you want to end up. From there, tab out of the game and then fire.

This will prompt your character to fly a massive distance across the map. Of course, speedrunners are hopeful that this doesn’t get patched out. That said, this is already something that is being monitored, as the creative director, Graeme Timmins, replied to the post.

Fortunately, it’s only being monitored, as Graeme noted that they have no plans to take it out of the game. However, if this proves to cause streaming issues and instability, then they will be forced to patch this out of the game. So, as it stands right now, it will remain intact as uncovered by players.

As mentioned, fans are still uncovering new content for the game. For instance, there was a recent uncovering of Handsome Jack. Likewise, another player managed to find a build that will completely one-shot any enemy. If you haven’t picked up a copy of the game yourself, then we do have a Before You Buy coverage of the title, which you can view below.