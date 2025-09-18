Borderlands 4 Gun Build Will Easily One-Shot Bosses

Borderlands 4 just dropped last week, and players are still uncovering some awesome builds to help get the job done. It’s not surprising that there will be some killer combinations for players to uncover. With a game that is heavily focused on looting and shooting, we knew the game could throw out some interesting weapons our way.

In fact, one player managed to uncover a weapon that’s just completely OP. It’s something that will easily one-shot bosses. Of course, that’s the case right now unless some balancing comes into play that nerfs the weapon combination. Regardless, even if the developers keep this gun intact, you’ll still have to deal with farming the weapon.

Borderlands 4 Best One-Shot Weapon Combination

This discovery comes from Moxsy, who does note that it was given to him by another player. The YouTuber offered a look at the gun in action, and sure enough, it will completely take out an enemy with incredible ease. So if you’re rolling into a boss battle, this is the weapon combination you’re going to want in your arsenal.

That said, let’s break it down from what we’re shown in the video. Of course, if you want to see the footage yourself and ensure that you have the same setup, you’ll find Moxy’s video embedded above. Overall, it comes down to a purple Quincunx Stellium shotgun. But there’s obviously a little more to it than that.

You need the weapon with Energy Disc, which launches a bouncing Energy Disc that deals 7,696 Damage per bounce. Likewise, you’ll want the Jakobs-Licensed Accessory, where Critical Hits will ricochet projectiles to nearby enemies.

Lastly, you’ll want a knife. Moxsy, in this case, is sporting a purple Bullseye Vivisecting Throwing Knife. When you go to an enemy, start firing, throw the knife, and then hit them with the shotgun to see the annihilation. What’s great is that this attack is focused on a more condensed area rather than a large AOE. That means you won’t be taking any of the damage.

While Moxsy did state that the build doesn’t necessarily matter, he is using Rafa with a skill tree that has points in Barrage, Temerario, Jaque, and First Impression. But again, you can get away with other builds for this weapon.

Again, Borderlands 4 just dropped this past week. Gearbox Software even released a new accolades trailer to see some of the critical acclaim the game has received. Likewise, the developers offered a breakdown of all the current cosmetic offers if you’re looking to acquire some skins for your character. But if you would like our impressions, check out our Before You Buy coverage of the game below.