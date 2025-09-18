Gearbox Software Drops Borderlands 4 Accolades Trailer

Borderlands fans are enjoying the latest installment of the long-running franchise. Following what most fans would consider a less-than-stellar launch with Borderlands 3, there was anticipation to see if this latest game would turn things around. If you haven’t already picked up a copy of Borderlands 4, you can check out the latest accolades trailer.

This trailer was likely dropped in hopes of showcasing just how well the game had been reviewed. It might also come at a notable time, as there have been several fans yearning for some performance updates. So, having some positive news and reception for the game right now might be in the best interest of Gearbox Software as they continue to move units off the physical and digital store shelves.

Borderlands 4 Accolades Trailer

The trailer dropped just yesterday. As the name suggests, this trailer highlights some of the positive reviews and comments from industry critics. There were quite a few positive reviews on the game, but we can’t ignore some of the criticism we’re seeing online from players.

Just like any new major game release into the marketplace, there are plenty of patches and optimization updates that will go out. In particular, the game received considerable criticism on the PC platform due to its performance on certain configurations. It even sparked comments from Gearbox Software’s Randy Pitchford, suggesting fans get a refund if they’re unhappy with the game.

Meanwhile, it’s also been noted that the console platform is having some performance issues. It turns out that the longer you play a game session, the game’s performance could take a hit. Fortunately, the current fix is simply relaunching the game while developers attempt to resolve this issue.

Of course, we already know that the developers are working on performance updates across the different platforms the game is available on. We just have to wait and see if some of these updates manage to turn things around for PC players and long game sessions on console.

While you can view the accolades trailer in the video embedded above, we also have our own coverage of the game. If you didn’t catch our Before You Buy of Borderlands 4, you can find it below.