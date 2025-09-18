Borderlands 4 PC Stability And Performance Is Currently Gearbox’s Top Priority

Hopefully, Gearbox is also working on optimization for Switch 2 before the game launches there.

Gearbox has shared a big update on Borderlands 4’s performance for consoles and PC.

They shared this message on Twitter:

We’re reading every piece of feedback you share. Some of the things we’ve already begun to take action on are:

We know some PC players are running into bugs and crashes. We hear you.

Updates to improve stability and performance already started rolling out over the weekend and another is coming this Thursday. This is our top priority.

A Field of View (FOV) slider option for consoles is in testing right now and more information is coming very soon on that.

Some console players have reported concerns with performance and we’re investigating those with planned updates coming.

This may have gotten missed in the discourse, but a lot of PC players seem already satisfied with the last Borderlands 4 patch. EpicNNG tweeted just yesterday:

I know people are still struggling so forgive my humble brag, but man the last patch to #Borderlands4 has my game running extremely smooth.

Really happy with the game. It’s great.

He was then shared a link to one of many YouTubers who criticized the game’s PC performance after the patch. EpicNNG then said this:

I have numerous people who all vouched the same thing as me, and a VOD that literally shows an FPS increase. I also have friends who had the game run worse for them.

I believe what you’re showing me, but I also believe what I saw with my own eyes.

It does stand to reason that the updates will fix the issues for some PC gamers but not everyone. At least, Gearbox has not gotten around every issue yet. That’s just the nature of having to optimize the game for a platform that has so many variables going in.

Let’s remember that it’s possible to be perfectly reasonable about this. Gamers deserve to get well optimized game if their PC meets system requirements. At the same time, developers are also human. Fixing these bugs shouldn’t require that they crunch at work.

Will The Switch 2 Version Be OK?

At this point, we could form a theory about the Switch 2 port. It is entirely possible that Gearbox anticipated that the game was not going to have a smooth launch. The last thing Gearbox needed was to have to deal with fans from three different platforms, and then add one that just launched a few months ago.

Nintendo fans can only hope that the extra time they had to wait will be worth it. Even if Borderlands 4 is not running at 100 % optimization on Switch 2, if they can provide an enjoyable experience that will satisfy the fans.

But now we’re counting down the days to October’s Switch 2 launch.