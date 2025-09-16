Randy Pitchford Suggests Borderlands 4 Players Get A Refund If Unhappy

Borderlands 4 was hyped up for a good while. It was a new entry to a beloved franchise, and coming off a less-than-stellar installment, fans were ready for a new serving. There was hope that this next game would deliver on what fans loved from the series, while also course correcting from their time with Borderlands 3.

Now that the game is here, fans are trying to enjoy it. However, several fans have reported issues trying to get a stable performance on the PC platform. It’s not uncommon to see issues on the PC platform, in general. That’s due to the platform having so many different configurations. We tend to see updates roll out after games to optimize the gameplay experience further.

Randy Pitchford Tells A Fan To Get A Refund For Borderlands 4

Gearbox Software’s Randy Pitchford is not one to shy away from speaking his mind online. For instance, Randy faced a rough patch online when the topic of pricing came up for Borderlands 4. Likewise, they recently addressed the game engine criticisms that fans have been pointing out online.

However, that hasn’t slowed down players from being vocal over their frustrations with Borderlands 4. One user on X, ElDee, expressed their frustration with having to play the game in such a poor shape in comparison to their current setup. Likewise, they were not a fan of the workaround being to use DLSS and frame generation.

You can do whatever you want. The game is the game. Please get a refund from Steam if you aren’t happy with it. You made an analogy to a vehicle. I would not put a Ferrari engine in a monster truck and expect it to drive like a Ferrari. If you tell me about your specification, I can help you optimize your performance. I’m sorry you don’t like being told to use DLSS, but that is the way. If you’re not happy using the tools available to you to improve frame rate and you’re not happy with the frame rate you have, you should play a different game. The game is awesome and it is designed to be just fine of an experience at 30fps and feel great at 60fps. We also have provided a lot of options for you to make different trade offs between frame rate, resolution, and graphics features than we would make and we encourage you to use those tools to optimize to your taste. Would you like help tuning your experience better to your liking?

Randy responded by saying that the game is the game and to please get a refund from Steam if they were not happy with it. They would go on to suggest that players can experience the game at 30 fps if they are not capable of reaching 60 fps. You can read the full quote above and view the exchange on X right here.

We’ll have to wait and see if things start to smooth over with the gameplay experience. What we do know is that the developers are monitoring player feedback and trying to update the game. For example, the developers were more than aware of the feedback from console players regarding a FOV slider. So we know that they are keeping tabs on the community and trying to pivot updates towards what fans want, along with further optimizing the game.