Randy Pitchford Says They’ll Be Your Customer If You Can Code Your Own Engine

Randy Pitchford has had his share of criticism online. For instance, a poor choice of words regarding Borderlands 4’s price point was made, which fans took issue with. However, it looks like we are not quite done yet with some unfortunate headlines. Randy Pitchford is now facing fan criticisms over the PC performance issues players are experiencing in Gearbox Software’s latest game.

Borderlands 4 developers are likely looking to address the PC performance issues. There are likely to be several issues that the developers could address. Fans have been vocal about how the game has issues across a wide range of PC system setups. That’s not surprising for a new game release. It’s challenging to ensure a game runs smoothly on PCs when there’s a vast variety of components.

Randy Pitchford Is Not Thrilled Over Engine Comments

Unreal Engine 5 has taken quite a bit of criticism as well. Fans were not thrilled with the performance of this engine in a variety of games. Borderlands 4 is one of the latest games to hit the marketplace, built using this engine. Now Randy Pitchford is telling fans, with sarcasm, that maybe it’s time they figure out how to build a game engine.

The comment comes from a variety of settings tweaks that might help players get things running smoothly. Support is gathering feedback for the game, and developers are working on updates to address any issues players may be experiencing. However, one message didn’t quite sit well with Randy, as it noted that developers shouldn’t rely on AI upscaling to make a game look good.

Code your own engine and show us how it’s done, please. We will be your customer when you pull it off. The people doing it now are clearly dumb and don’t know what they’re doing and all the support and recommendations and code and architecture from the world’s greatest hardware companies and tech companies working with the world’s greatest real time graphics engine coders don’t know what you seem to know. /sarcasm

Randy went on to say that they should create a game engine and show the developers how it’s done. He would go on to say that all their support and tech companies working on the engine clearly don’t know what they are doing. Of course, he would wrap up the message by noting its sarcasm.

Regardless, there are players frustrated that they are not getting the gameplay experience that they have been after. Hopefully, updates will come out that will clear these issues up soon. We know developers are listening to player feedback. For instance, we recently reported that, following fan feedback, developers are looking to add FOV for players on console platforms. So, it’s reassuring that Gearbox Software is monitoring what players are after in this game. That said, if you haven’t picked up a copy and would like our thoughts on the game, we do have a Before You Buy coverage of the title below.