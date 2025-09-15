Borderlands 4 Devs Confirm They Are Working On FOV Sliders For Consoles

Gearbox Software has just launched its latest video game into the marketplace this past week. We finally have our hands on Borderlands 4. If you’ve been eager to get the game, this past weekend was probably quite filled with looting and shooting, I’m sure. However, just like any other new major game release, fans are looking at what they would like to see adjusted or even added into the game.

It’s a new installment that has just been released, so there’s bound to be more than a few updates catering towards fan feedback. Instead of just clearing out bugs, developers might be looking to add more content and features for players. One issue that we’ve seen quite a bit of feedback online for is the lack of a FOV slider on console platforms. That’s something fans were very vocal about, and it looks like the developers are more than aware of this.

Borderlands 4 Devs Are Adding A FOV Slider

FOV is a notable setting. For those unaware, this is a field of view option that players can adjust in several games. Overall, it will determine how much of the game world you can see. In some cases, this allows for more immersion, while in others, it provides a more comfortable point of view. Whatever the case might be for your situation has been irrelevant on consoles with Borderlands 4.

With the lack of an option to adjust the FOV, fans were quick to plead for developers to bring this into the game. Fortunately, it looks like this is actively being worked on, according to a recent post on the Borderlands X account. With that said, there’s nothing to suggest when exactly we could see an FOV option.

All that developers were able to state was that they are exploring ways to add FOV sliders for both the Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 versions of the game. Likewise, they wanted to reassure fans that they are monitoring feedback and prioritizing game updates with your experiences in mind. So, for now, we’ll just have to wait and see if an update comes out soon that will implement an FOV setting for console players.

If you haven’t picked up Borderlands 4, it’s currently available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view below.