Gearbox Software Gives Advice On Borderlands 4 Stuttering Issues On PC

It hasn’t been the best of times for Borderlands 4 players since the game launched two weeks ago. That’s right, the game is already two weeks old, and the problems with the title started pretty much day one. Despite really positive reviews, the game suffered from all manner of optimization issues and glitches, regardless of whether you were playing on console or PC. As such, gamers have been begging Gearbox Software to deal with these problems so that they can enjoy the good game that is buried beneath all of these woes. The good news is that the team did release an update yesterday that was meant to fix a bunch of the problems.

The bad news is that it didn’t fix them enough, and on PC, players are still having issues, with one of the biggest ones being that the backgrounds are stuttering quite a bit. To their credit, Gearbox Software released a post on Twitter talking about this and stated the following:

“We’ve received reports that some players are experiencing reduced stability after downloading today’s update. Stuttering issues should resolve over time as the shaders continue to compile in the background while playing. If you’re still experiencing issues after 15 minutes of continuous play, you can also clear your shader cache via your video card manufacturer’s approved method.

If you continue to experience issues, please send us a support ticket so we can help you troubleshoot!”

They also recommend that you don’t put Borderlands 4 on the highest graphical setting, as that might be a problem right after getting the update installed.

To further help the situation, another player further pointed out how to handle things so that this could be done properly, basically telling players to completely leave the game, then when you re-enter, go to a place like a vault, and then let the game do its thing for the 15 minutes that were asked for.

Whether this works for you is up for debate, for one of the comments on this post was a video from a player stating that, despite having decent frame rates before the update, once it was uploaded, the game was much clunkier.

It’s clear that Gearbox Software has a lot more work to do to not only get the game in a proper place but to please fans. This also speaks to how AAA gaming needs to be willing to delay titles that “aren’t ready” for release yet, so things like this don’t happen.