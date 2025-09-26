Could GTA 6 Put A Lot Of Effort Into Small Details On Cars?

Given the technical specs that certain consoles have, it’s fair to wonder just how far developers will go to render their titles to be “as beautiful as possible.” In the past, they could only get away with so much and then do “window dressing” for the rest because the platforms simply couldn’t handle much more. However, with more modern advances, things are different now. In the case of GTA 6, it’s clear that Rockstar Games is pushing the limits of things with its character models, setting, and likely some of the action that you’ll partake in with the main characters. The question is, though, how far will it go?

For one GTA 6 fan, they’re wondering if you’ll be able to see more special damage and other details on the cars that you drive. As you’ll see in the tweet below, two screenshots for the same ride are shown, and on the second one, it’s clear that the passenger side door panel has been changed. Could this be because it was damaged in a mission and thus had to be swapped out?

Many in the comment section were open to having this kind of “little detail” applied to their rides, especially if they are asked to use the same car for multiple missions. Having the damage “build up” over time or being forced to fix things due to what happened in a mission would be a nice little detail to make things more “real,” and build up a story of its own.

Of course, one of the key gameplay mechanics in this game is being able to steal a car at almost any time from anyone who happens to be around, or from a car you find parked on the side of the street/road. So, while these details would be interesting, you’d only see them if you’re driving the same car repeatedly, which isn’t a guarantee depending on your “style of play.”

Regardless, this is the kind of thing that fans are paying attention to because this game is seriously hyped. They’re looking for any and all details about what will be in the game and the smaller stuff that will show how hard Rockstar has been working on it. Whether things go this direction or not technically doesn’t matter, but effort is appreciated by gamers.

In truth, we might get even more insights into things once the third trailer finally arrives. When will that happen? Only the dev team knows.