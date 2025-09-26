Will GTA 6 Kick Off The Year Of “Part 6” Games?

Gaming, much like other things in life, isn’t opposed to having irony infused into its realm from time to time. There’s irony in a big release flopping due to a lack of quality or an indie game becoming the biggest thing around because of how good it is. There’s also irony in a whole bunch of releases having similar themes, characters, genres, etc. In 2026, GTA 6 is finally coming out, and that’s pretty cool, especially since it’s been a long wait to get here. However, one gamer pointed out that if “the stars align,” we could have 4 “Part 6” titles coming out next year.

We’ll break them all down for you, starting with GTA 6. This one we know is coming out in 2026, and this was not only confirmed by Rockstar Games, but in a recent Take-Two Interactive shareholder meeting, the publisher stated they were pushing to ensure the game made its release date. It will be the biggest game of the year when it comes out, with people already making crazy estimates for what it will do. But what about the other games?

We’re honestly not sure why Battlefield 6 is in this list, as it’s actually supposed to release really soon. Perhaps because it’s “so close” to 2026, they lumped it in with the others. Regardless, EA is putting a lot into this title, and fans already feel that it “looks better” than what rival Activision Blizzard is putting out a month later. However, fans have been fooled before by this, so you need to be careful and just play the game for yourself.

Then, there’s Forza Horizon 6, which was recently announced. It hasn’t been confirmed for 2026 yet, but it would make sense to be within that year due to how big of an announcement it was. Just as important is that the team is going to Japan for its next open-world racing adventure, and they’re REALLY pumped about it. So, not confirmed, but a possible one.

Finally…there’s The Elder Scrolls 6. We’ll be blunt here. Barring some miracle, this is not coming out next year. This is a title that has been “in the works” for many years, and we haven’t gotten a full trailer for the game to TEASE what might be in it. Yes, Bethesda is working on it, we know that for a fact, but there’s a difference between “working on it” and “almost being done with it.”

So, will the tweet’s prediction come true? More than likely not, but it’s nice to have hope!