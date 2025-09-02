Battlefield 6 Skips Ray-Tracing: “Performance Above All Else”

EA has set a line for Battlefield 6 that may hint at their future plans for the franchise.

Ripple Effect Studio Technical Director Christian Buhl said this in an interview with Comic Book:

No, we are not going to have ray-tracing when the game launches and we don’t have any plans in the near future for it either.

That was because we wanted to focus on performance. We wanted to make sure that all of our effort was focused on making the game as [optimized] as possible for the default settings and the default users.

So, we just made the decision relatively early on that we just weren’t going to do ray-tracing and again, it was mostly so that we could focus on making sure it was performance for everyone else.

Everybody Loves Ray-Tracing

Many gamers believe that PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X should be getting games that run at 4K 60 FPS. But, because of the emergence of ray tracing as a performance goal, nearly all the games from this console generation has resorted to using graphics and performance modes.

But beyond that, when gamers do choose performance over graphics, they still don’t get 4K 60 FPS on all these games.

As many game developers argue, ray tracing has clear advantages over older forms of lighting, such as global illumination. The work that’s put into using ray tracing is worth the growing pains of developers learning the technology.

EA May Choose To Go Low – And Target More Gamers

Buhl’s statement is straightforward. Everyone playing Battlefield 6 will get the same experience, regardless if they play on platforms that have ray tracing or can do it well or not.

It also makes sense for an online game. When you take away a contentious factor like ray tracing, more gamers will get the chance to enjoy it.

But this choice suggests that EA is willing to make a less ‘spectacular’ Battlefield to get a bigger audience. If that’s the case, they could make a version of Battlefield that runs at an ‘esports’ level.

In other words, there could be a Battlefield game targeting low PC specs. They could also go to more platforms as a result. That’s the idea with Fortnite, Apex Legends, and of course, Call of Duty Warzone.

EA also remarked that a lot of Battlefield 6 beta players were below minimum PC specs. If this was not something they planned when making the reboot, they could be thinking about it now.