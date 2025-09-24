GTA 6 Mini-Map Design Discussed By Gamers

As we’ve been discussing recently, the “little details” about game design can absolutely make or break how much gamers love certain titles. When there are key “lapses in judgment” with things like menus, save spots, upgrades, weapons, etc., players know to call them out, because they’ve seen what can happen when you do things properly and not try to cut corners. GTA 6 is a game that most expect to NOT cut corners in any way. After all, it is Rockstar Games we’re talking about here. That being said, because we haven’t seen any gameplay trailers yet, we don’t know how things will look when we’re truly in the game.

More specifically, on Reddit, gamers have been wondering what is likely to happen with the game’s mini-map. To its credit, Rockstar Games has improved the map over the last few main entries. In the 4th game, it was your typical top-down circular map. Then, in the 5th entry, it was more of an angled view of the map to give more perspective and show how players can get around more easily. Both are effective styles of mini-map, but many feel on Reddit that things will progress to be even more realistic to match the game we’re getting.

The main idea from the person who made the thread is that GTA 6 could make things feel like a phone, and thus, the mini-map would emulate something from a map service like Google Maps. That would certainly fit the “more modern way” that people do things, especially with how modern Vice City looks nowadays.

Others decided to joke and note that it’ll be a “triangle,” because that would continue the “trend” of the maps looking like the buttons on a PlayStation controller. People are so clever…

Some of the other suggestions ranged from it being more “vibrant” so that gamers could see where things are, much easier, while others felt that it would be best to have a feature to turn it off quickly, so that they can just roam around Vice City and have a truly immersive experience.

While it might seem odd to judge a game on its mini-map, this is something that gamers do expect in some form, even if it’s in a certain indie title that dropped earlier this month, where you had to buy the mini-maps to see all that was there.

All eyes are on Rockstar Games to see not only what they do, but how things look once we finally glimpse the gameplay.