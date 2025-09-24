Fans Hope GTA 6 Makes Hospitals and Other Key Locations Accessible

One of the biggest problems with open-world games as a whole is that while they often project an “open space for players to have fun in,” it’s actually a bit more restrictive than you might think. After all, just because there are legions of buildings to go to, doesn’t mean you can enter them all. Or, if you’re in a big place full of nature, just because you explore every nook and cranny doesn’t mean there will be stuff to do as you explore them. GTA 6 is shaping up to be a rather big place to explore, with Vice City being the focus, but the state of Leonida being accessible in one form or another, depending on how you read the game’s synopsis.

However, on Reddit, players are debating if certain key buildings and areas within Vice City and beyond will finally be accessible for gamers to enter. Key among them…is hospitals:

“How realistic do you think it is that we will see hospitals we can enter and see patients/ doctors and nurses around and go into the wards. Maybe seems too realistic to expect that but I think GTA 6 will be the most realistic to realism so it could happen and would be amazing if they had that detail in the game.”

It’s honestly a bit wild that you could never enter a place like a hospital before. Then again, given what your players are doing, and how you don’t need to “heal from wounds” in the traditional sense, perhaps Rockstar Games didn’t want to bother creating more work for themselves when they could just make things like a hospital an “empty building for people to just drive by.”

Regardless of intention, it should be worth noting that many other gamers agreed with the Redditor and even put out their own suggestions for how they could make it work. For example, one suggested that when you “die” in game, you not only wake up at a hospital, but you have medical bills that you’ll need to pay off. Yep, that’s very realistic!

Others felt that this accessibility should be pushed further, and places like police stations should be open for players to have “fun” in. Obviously, not everyone will have the “right kind of fun” there…

Some even pointed out that in the original game which featured Vice City, your death always had you spawn outside of a hospital, so there is precedent to use them as more than a “visual item.”

Only Rockstar knows for sure how much of Vice City you’ll be able to enter.