Rockstar Games Launcher Received A Mysterious New Update

by

After the last big update, it’s weird that Rockstar won’t explain this one.

Rockstar has just published its latest update to Rockstar Games Launcher… but we don’t know what it’s for.

PLTytus shared the info the other day:

Another update for Rockstar Games Launcher. I guess, we will see notes later.

PLTytus runs a Rockstar fansite called GTAWeb.eu. This site offers resources for players, such as maps for the Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption games, a Rockstar Services Status page, and more.

Last week, he revealed that the latest Rockstar Games Launcher update allowed players to choose the launcher they were going to run their Rockstar games from. So he is able to aggregate and datamine separately from everyone’s favorite source, Tez2.

Since Rockstar Won’t Tell Us, Let’s Speculate On The Update!

The simplest explanation is that this update just makes sure that everything that they added to the launcher will work properly.

There could have been an issue that emerged for some or all computers with the launcher, and this will just fix that.

There’s a bunch of other things going on with Grand Theft Auto right now too, so this update could be for that.

Could This Update Be Prep For nopixel / ROME?

Earlier this week, we reported on the monumental news that nopixel was working with Rockstar to bring nopixel V to Grand Theft Auto Online. This brings one of the biggest GTA RP servers officially to Rockstar’s game.

That was already big on its own, but there’s a rumor attached to this news that raises  intrigue. It’s alleged that this move proves that Rockstar has given up and is planning to ditch FiveM.

If the rumor turns out to be true, nopixel V will be launching on FiveM’s replacement, ROME (Rockstar Online Modding Engine).

Of course, expectations are high if Rockstar made these GTA RP mod engine instead of a fan group like the ones that built FiveM. Given FiveM’s struggles, it would be easy to see Rockstar rushing to get ROME off the ground.

So it is entirely possible that ROME and/or nopixel will be incorporated to the Rockstar Games Launcher seamlessly. And this update could be for that.

We might not see any files for either in the launcher yet, but the changes that Rockstar is making might be to prepare the program so that they would be compatible with both.

But then, of course, this could be an update in preparation for the big one itself. We’re sure there will be even more updates in preparation for Grand Theft Auto 6’s launch next May, but this could be and important step to get them closer to the deadline.

