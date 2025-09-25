GTA Online Players Can Score The New Spy Shots Livery for The Överflöd Suzume

Grand Theft Auto fans might be waiting for Grand Theft Auto VI to land in the marketplace. We know that the game is coming our way next year. At least that’s what’s being said right now, as there’s always the chance it could get delayed. That said, in the meantime, while we wait, there’s still GTA Online being updated regularly with new content for you to play.

GTA Online has been a significant revenue generator for Rockstar Games, so it’s no surprise that it’s still being updated. In fact, there’s a new set of updates right now that will earn you more rewards. Likewise, for the first time, we’re seeing the Överflöd Suzume discounted. If you needed a new ride upgrade, maybe consider this Scandinavian supercar.

GTA Online Discounts The Överflöd Suzume

Taking to the official Rockstar Games newswire blog, a new post highlighted the fact that players can secure a nice deal for the Överflöd Suzume. This new ride came with the Money Fronts update. If you need a refresher, that update came out back in June of this year, when players essentially resorted to questionable means of making money. You can read more about the Money Fronts update and its details here.

That said, Överflöd Suzume was added into the game as a Scandinavian supercare. Today, you can find it sporting the new Spy Shots livery and at a discounted 20%. You just need to pick up your vehicle at the Luxury Autos showroom or the Legendary Motorsport.

Fortunately, that’s not all, as you can also take advantage of missions from Gerald. Taking on Gerald’s Last Play missions will give you an extra GTA$100,000. Furthermore, you can pick up G’s Cache drops throughout Los Santos for 2X GTA$ and RP. If you manage to complete all six Gerald’s Last Play missions and collect G’s Cache once, you’ll find another bonus of GTA$500,000.

Those of you who want to branch out even more can find bonuses also being awarded to Assault on ATT-16, special vehicle races, and more. There are even Oktoberfest Gifts to check out as the Oktoberfest season is approaching in Los Santos. So, if you haven’t logged into GTA Online recently, now’s a prime opportunity to do so.

In related news to GTA Online, those who are missing the LSPD Officer outfit, recently handed out as a weekly challenge reward, should see its arrival soon. Furthermore, it appears that FiveM Server NoPixel V is officially coming to the game.