GTA Online LSPD Officer Outfit Delivery Is Coming Soon

Most of us are eyeing Grand Theft Auto VI. We’re all waiting on that next major installment to finally drop into the marketplace. Unfortunately, we won’t be getting this game until May 2026. For now, we can continue to enjoy Grand Theft Auto V and its multiplayer component, GTA Online. While the single-player campaign has not received any DLC, GTA Online has been regularly updated.

Rockstar Games has poured plenty of resources into GTA Online. Players are getting new gear, vehicles, and missions to participate in. That’s also accompanied by rewards for completing some of these new challenges and missions. For instance, the latest Weekly Challenge is centered around a new LSPD outfit. But if you completed this challenge, you might have found the outfit was missing in action.

Rockstar Games Confirms GTA Online Weekly Challenge Fix Is Coming Soon

If you’ve been following the Weekly Challenges, then you know that this latest week was continuing on the Dispatch Work. Players would have to aid Vincent in the Neighborhood Watch event to get various rewards, including the outfit. You would be required to complete three dispatch work missions to finish the Weekly Challenge successfully.

As mentioned, the reward players would get is a new LSPD outfit. More specifically, we would obtain an LSPD Officer with a Tie Outfit. However, some players did not get this outfit. Rockstar Games took to their support channel on X and confirmed that they are aware of the issue and it should be rectified in the next few days. So you should receive the outfit coming your way without having to do anything else on your end.

In other news, as mentioned, most fans still want to see more of Grand Theft Auto VI. After all, there are plenty of questions we have unanswered. One of those questions is whether we’ll see a third protagonist. We saw three protagonists in Grand Theft Auto V, so maybe we’ll see that trend continue with the new installment instead of just having Jason and Lucia.

Meanwhile, the GTA franchise is also being used in colleges. There’s an upcoming college course that was created with Grand Theft Auto as its basis. You can read more about that course and how it’s being used in a university right here.