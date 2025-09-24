Red Dead Redemption 2 Modder Recreates Metal Gear Solid 3 Game

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a massive hit, and it really showed that Rockstar Games was raising the bar in terms of detail and quality. The game still holds up incredibly well, and we’re thrilled to see how far the bar will be raised when the developers release Grand Theft Auto VI. If you’re interested in spending a little more time in the wild west and have a PC, this mod might be worth your time.

Modders can really enhance gameplay experiences. We’ve seen countless mods emerge that further tweak gameplay mechanics, add new quality-of-life updates, and even full-on expansion-size campaigns. In the instance of this mod, someone took the time to recreate some of the storyline of Metal Gear Solid 3.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Meets Metal Gear Solid 3

It was big news when Konami announced it was remaking Metal Gear Solid 3. With so much hype and anticipation, it seems that one person wanted to see how the game would play out against the backdrop of Red Dead Redemption 2. Thanks to DSOGaming, we’re finding out about this mod from GranolaBarHD STB.

You can find the mod on Nexus Mods, where the goal was to create a playable storyline with objectives. Some of the features included outside of the storyline are new stealth gameplay mechanics similar to Metal Gear Solid 3, suppressed weapon functionality, recreated cutscenes, animals to hunt, recreated boss fights, and a total of an hour of gameplay.

Of course, if you’re more interested in seeing the mod in its entirety, you can view it in full above. Likewise, the modder noted that more than a few bugs were discovered in the game. Some of these bugs that players might encounter include enemies and bosses not attacking players, game crashes, and janky behavior in cutscenes.

It’s unlikely we’ll see patches for this mod. The modder noted that the reason these bugs are present to begin with is that they were too exhausted from trying to resolve the issues.

In other related news to Red Dead Redemption 2, players who are enjoying the game online will find that the Team Gun Rush series officially started yesterday. Likewise, a new rumor is circulating online that the Nintendo Switch 2 might soon see the game released for the platform.