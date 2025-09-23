Red Dead Online Team Gun Rush Series Kicks Off Today

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a massive hit. This took players to the wild and gritty west, where gangs thrived, keeping the law on their heels. However, it’s also a game that didn’t receive campaign-focused post-launch content as players might have liked. Still, that doesn’t mean there’s no reason to revisit the multiplayer component of the game, Red Dead Online.

Rockstar Games continues to provide content for players to enjoy through Red Dead Online, including several series for September. We’re getting closer to the end of this month, and as a result, there’s not much left for players to get through with the special Red Dead Online Collector Bonuses event. Included in that event are a few series to check out, one of which started today.

Red Dead Online Team Gun Rush Series Begins Today

There are two more featured series in the works. One of these is the Team Gun Rush series, which started today and will be available for participation until September 29, 2025. This event will grant players 4X RDO$ and XP. Also, as noted by Rockstar Games, if you emerge victorious from the Featured Series anytime, you’ll receive the “Who Me” emote.

As mentioned, this week we’re focusing on the Team Gun Rush Series. This is a battle royale experience where players must find weapons and ammunition on a shrinking map. Much like other battle royale modes, you’re constantly working at eliminating other players until only one team remains standing.

Meanwhile, as mentioned, another series is set to take place after Team Gun Rush. Starting on September 30, 2025, and lasting until October 6, 2025, players will earn 4X RDO$ and XP through Hardcore Pro. Furthermore, this week you still get to earn the Coins Collector Map if you complete any Free Roam Event.

Regarding other related news about Red Dead Redemption 2, a new rumor has been circulating online. If accurate, Rockstar Games might be actively developing a new release for the game on Nintendo Switch 2. However, as it stands, this is just a rumor and not anything officially confirmed.