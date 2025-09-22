Borderlands 4 Players Aren’t Digging The End-Game Hub Area

Let it be known that the “little things” in the gaming space are just as important as the big things. For example, you can program a title to look great and run at 60 FPS while having meaningful gameplay, but if you screw up some of the key “little details,” then you’ll have nothing but critiques from fans. Borderlands 4 has been feeling the wrath of fans since launch, not the least of which was because of the “little details” known as optimization! Hint: that’s a big detail to screw up. However, even with those flaws, players are making it to the endgame areas and enjoying what’s there…for the most part.

You see, what separates Borderlands 4 and its predecessors from their brethren is the fact that the game gives options to players to try and get the best guns, or see just what they can do with their characters to make them straight-up broken ability-wise. We’ve already seen this happen since the game’s launch.

Plus, there are those who restart the game so they can be another Vault Hunter and see what they can do with them. However, for those who do the end-game content, you’ll find yourself in a familiar location…for better and for worse. Specifically, you’ll end up in Moxxi’s Bottoms Up! Yes, the famous bar/entertainment center, with the equally famous Moxxi, is the main hub for the post-game festivities.

The problem, as noted on Reddit, is that while players love Moxxi and her place, it doesn’t have a lot of the things that are necessary to make the builds and do the grinding that players want to do once the main campaign is over. One of the key things missing is a firmware machine, which players absolutely need to make their impressive Vault Hunter builds. In fact, as one player noted, one of the first quests after reaching Moxxi’s bar is to go to another area to reach said firmware machine!

As a result of this, players started talking about the various other areas they went to so they could easily have access to the things they needed to max out their builds or get the guns they wanted.

So, the question is, why did Gearbox Software make this decision? It’s honestly a bit hard to say. They likely wanted to go with someplace “familiar” to players, but they clearly didn’t think it all the way through to ensure that Moxxi’s place is a spot “you’d never want to leave.”