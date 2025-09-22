One Set of Borderlands 4 Weapons Aren’t Popular With The Fanbase

Picture right now your favorite shooter title. It doesn’t matter if it’s FPS or third-person; just think about the game, and most importantly, think about its gunplay. For those titles, you NEED to have the right kind of gun gameplay, or else you’re going to bore your players to tears. The action needs to be fast, heavy, and full of consequences if you rush into things or you don’t have a proper loadout for your character. In the case of Borderlands 4, the team ensured that everyone can “find whatever weapon they need” by giving them 30 billion guns to choose from. It’s an insane amount of variety, but it’s useful…most of the time.

Inevitably, there will be guns in the game that you don’t use for one reason or another, including that you don’t like a certain type of gun, like preferring a machine gun to a sniper rifle. However, over on Reddit, Borderlands 4 fans made it clear that an entire set of classes of weapons is a “no-go” for them: the Ripper and Order classes.

Why is that? Because they are weapons that actually require you to charge them up before you can fire them! So, if you’re caught in a random firefight and you’re trying to kill everyone around you, waiting for your gun to “charge up” is not the best idea.

As the Reddit poster noted:

“I’m having a great time playing this game. But I feel like it takes forever for me to get guns that I want to use because they are either Ripper or The Order. There are those that def like these types of guns but for me (maybe outside order snipers), I hate these guns. And it honestly feels like 50% of my weapon drops that are blue or purple, are these types of guns and I have to keep scraping them.”

If this were just one person complaining about this, it wouldn’t mean much. However, the thread itself has over 1500 upvotes, and other commenters were more than happy to make it clear they didn’t like it either. Many noted that the moment they see them get dropped, they either trash them or sell them, with noting specific ones that they don’t like because of the various “flaws” they have.

Naturally, there are some who liked the Ripper and Order weapon classes, with some saying that specific ones are pretty powerful if you’re lucky enough to get them.

Again, though, with 30 billion weapons to choose from, you’ll eventually find the weapon and class you want to go to war with.