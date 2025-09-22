Borderlands 4 Reportedly Surpassed $150 Million In Revenue

Borderlands players are still going through the latest main entry’s campaign. While Gearbox Software continues to work on more content, Borderlands 4 hopefully has enough here to keep you locked in. Of course, there’s also some replay value here with the Weekly Wildcard Missions; these missions will give you a tougher challenge with enemies having new modifiers attached.

However, since Borderlands 4 has been out for two weeks, some of us are wondering just how well it’s doing. Now, the money and sales will continue to grow, as this is still a new release. We’re finding out some initial figures for this game. This might be a strong start, but we’ll have to wait and see how well this game continues to do in the marketplace.

Borderlands 4 Reportedly Made Over $150 Million So Far

Thanks to Gamesindustry.biz, who received data from Alinea Analytics, it’s been uncovered that there was over $150 million in revenue for Borderlands 4. The video game, launched on September 12, 2025, had also reached over 2.5 million players. That’s broken down even further as it’s reported that 1.3 million copies were sold on Steam, with $80 million in revenue coming from that platform.

Of course, there could be far more revenue coming to the game as players continue to wait for the game to be better optimized. We’ve seen numerous reports from players, including Gearbox Software’s Randy Pitchford, commenting on the game’s PC performance. We went into this past weekend with a patch update that was aimed at helping performance on the PC platform.

We’re sure that more of these patch updates will be coming to the game. With fewer headlines and players commenting on issues with the game on their PC setup, it could entice more players to pick up a copy. Of course, we also have more content coming to the game, which will range from new gear, bosses, and story packs to keep players connected for the long haul.

Likewise, fans are still uncovering tips and secrets from the game. For example, we reported earlier today that there was a new traversal glitch that will be perfect for speedrunners. Furthermore, fans have also recently uncovered a Captain Scarlett easter egg.

Currently, Borderlands 4 is available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Meanwhile, we know that the Nintendo Switch 2 will receive the game on October 3, 2025. If you haven’t picked up a copy, you can find our Before You Buy coverage of the game below.