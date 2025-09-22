Gearbox Software To Be At Pax Australia In Key Panel

Doing special events to highlight your upcoming product is vital to success in many ways. When it comes to the gaming industry, if you can get your title into either big-name events like Gamescom or Summer Game Fest, or have it at places like the PAX series, you give not only gamers a chance to try things out and see what they think, but you can get serious media attention from those at various websites who cover the games for their reader bases. For Gearbox Software, they were already making the rounds before the release of their latest game. But now, they’re pounding the pavement in a different way, and for different reasons.

As noted on Twitter, Gearbox Software will be at PAX Australia, and the tweet breaks down just how important their arrival will be there via the stuff the team will talk about:

“Step into the chaos! Join @GearboxOfficial at PAX Aus for an exclusive look at Borderlands 4, featuring all new info on upcoming content and never-before-heard stories from behind the scenes of development. Whether you’re a long-time Vault Hunter or new to the mayhem, this is your chance to hear directly from the team shaping the next chapter of the Borderlands universe.

It doesn’t stop there. Swing by Moxxi’s Bar before and after the panel to keep the party going with themed drinks, giveaways, and a chance to hang out with fellow fans!”

So, there’s plenty to take away from that breakdown. First, Gearbox will feature some all-new content from the game, which is something many should appreciate, as it means they will likely have some new stuff to enjoy in the title, even though the game just launched ten days ago. Second, we’re going to hear some “BTS stuff,” and it’ll be curious what they intend to share.

The reason we mention this is that ever since the team’s latest game launch, fans have been hounding them about optimization issues they’ve been having. While some of the team have been vocal and honest about what’s happening and their plans to fix it, CEO Randy Pitchford has been…less helpful, and even antagonistic to gamers who simply want the game to work well.

It’ll be interesting just how “loose-lipped” the team will be when they arrive at PAX Australia. To be clear, we’re not expecting “The mother of all confessionals,” but even the tiniest bit of insight would be helpful.

Oh, and if there’s a Q&A section, they’ll be asked about stuff like optimization anyway, so they’ll need to be ready for it regardless.