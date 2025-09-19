Borderlands 4 Gets Celebrity Endorsement!

If we’re being honest, Borderlands 4 hasn’t had the smoothest of launches since it came out last week. In fact, it has had numerous optimization and technical issues that have led to it getting plenty of backlash from players, which has gotten Randy Pitchford to “go to bat” for his team, but not exactly in the most productive of ways. As such, any kind of true “good publicity” would be most welcome for the title. Enter, Ice-T, the famous actor from a certain series about “law and order,” you know the one, and, if you recall, a voice actor on Gearbox’s franchise! Yeah, he was in the 3rd entry, and he had something to say about the 4th one.

Specifically, he went to Twitter to talk about how, while he wasn’t in Borderlands 4, he was loving the gameplay, even calling it “addictive!” He was also careful to make sure it was known that he wasn’t paid to say these things, and then gave a shoutout to the Gearbox Software crew:

Gamer Stuff 💥 You might know I was a character in Borderlands 3 ‘BALEX’ I’m not in 4 but I’ve been playing it.. And it’s addictive. This is not a Paid review. Respect to Randy Pichford @Borderlands pic.twitter.com/50uEf5BUNY — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) September 18, 2025

So, why was this an important thing? First, it’s always nice to know that celebrities are gamers. Heck, Ice-T’s handle on Twitter is “Final Level,” which says a lot right there. Second, celebrities don’t always get to show off their “nerd sides,” if you will, and that includes their loves of things like video gaming, D&D, comics, and so on. Thus, when one does get to come out and show some love and respect to a title and team they’re digging, it’s a nice feeling.

We’re also sure that Gearbox Software appreciates the love and shoutout to their work, because they’ve been in a mad scramble since the game’s launch. As we noted, while the new game has a lot to enjoy, including a new world, some epic new Vault Hunters, and some builds that’ll allow you to one-shot bosses or kill them in under a minute, no matter what, there have been some serious flaws in the game holding it back from being the best in the franchise.

The biggest thing is obviously the optimization element, which has been crippling PC gamers. There was even a new update that just came out, and almost immediately made things worse in certain cases. We have a feeling it’ll take a while for things to “work out” with this game.

That being said, Ice-T isn’t the only one who has been saying the game is “broken but beautiful,” and the title has already sold a couple of million units, so hopefully, that’ll carry the team forward.