Borderlands 4’s Latest Patch Brings “Minor Updates” – But Also Broke PC Performance Again

This isn’t an optimization issue, the game’s actually broke from the patch right now.

Gearbox has pushed the latest update for Borderlands 4, but there seems to be a problem.

They made this announcement on Twitter:

We’re rolling out an update to Borderlands 4 today that improves stability on PC, smooths out progression, and updates the Gilded Glory Pack loot and rewards for a more seamless experience.

This is a comparatively small update. We’ll share the change list verbatim below:

Stability

Addressed crashes tied to animation states, audio, and collision checks.

Addressed various GPU-related crashes.

Gameplay & Progression

Resolved an issue where the Reward Center could stop working after claiming the Gilded Glory Pack rewards.

Addressed a progression blocker in the mission “Talk to Zadra,” where the objective could fail if players exited and relaunched mid-dialogue.

Corrected “Doesn’t own DLC” warnings incorrectly showing up on non-DLC gear. This will be fixed on consoles in the coming days.

Loot & Items

Updated loot pools so Gilded Glory Pack guns no longer appear in standard chests.

It did seem that the recent patches were going far in getting the game’s performance on PC fixed. But it looks like this patch has completely turned that back now.

Oops! This Patch Broke Everything

Twitter user Borderlands 4 Bulletin summed it up best. They shared this feedback to Gearbox’s creative director Graeme Timmins:

Many players have reported that after the new patch, they are facing more frequent crashes and performance dips.

Some, for whom the game never crashed, started crashing after the update. I hope you are aware of this.

And it isn’t that hard to look for Borderlands 4 players who are complaining about similar problems. In fact, we can confirm this from EpicNNG.

EpicNNG posted this a few hours ago:

Battling tons of crashing issues and hitching since the latest BL4 patch.

Not sure what went wrong, but I went from running the game smooth, to issues today 🙁

Gearbox Needs Help To Fix This

Erin2K did indicate that they’ve noticed there’s an issue. He made this announcement on Twitter:

Hey Vault Hunters, when you’re submitting a ticket, make sure you attach the dxdiag for support to have the most comprehensive scope of the issue.

You can learn how to get your DxDiag and MSinfo files to attach them to your tickets here.

It looks like this was an issue that Gearbox completely missed. That’s normal in the course of game updates, but Gearbox will probably be the first to say that their players deserve better.

Seeing how quickly they have been deploying these patches, hopefully players won’t have to wait that long for this to be fixed too.