Borderlands 4 Players Figure Out How To Do “Infinite” Damage To Enemies!

Once upon a time, RPGs and those who used certain RPG elements, like Skill Trees, only had a certain level of freedom in them. More often than not, the whole point of certain RPG elements was simply to make your character “a little stronger” with each level up, and to potentially give you new skills to help you win hard battles. Then, as time went on, developers decided to give players more freedom so they could stack up certain things and “break the rules” by making super-powerful combos and builds. Borderlands 4 is the latest game to do this, and players have already taken it to infinity!

No, really. There’s a build in the game that you can do without cheating to make you wipe out pretty much any enemy, including the toughest of bosses, in seconds. That’s quite a thing to have when you’re trying to get through the game quickly or don’t want to waste time with bosses that are seemingly “broken” in their own right unless you have the “right skills or weapons.”

So, how exactly does this work? The video below breaks down everything, but to put it simply, it’s a combination of skills and weapons that will let you throw knives that hit enemies with critical hit damage every single time. Plus, that damage, in combination with another skill, will activate the “Bleed” effect that will help drain the enemy of its life with each passing second at incredible high health rates. So, instead of a “slow fade” as they bleed out, it’s basically them pouring out buckets upon buckets of health with nothing stopping it.

To be clear, there are some limits on this, including not being able to do it simultaneously with other people who try to match the build. However, if you play it smart, then no boss in the game will be able to stop you. Oh, but the Gearbox Software team can if they decide to patch this out, so you might want to have this on your team sooner rather than later so you can try it out.

The irony here is that this isn’t the first RPG this year to do this kind of “infinite damage” build. Borderlands 4 might be crazy in trying to make masterful builds, but games like Clair Obscur Expedition 33 had the same thing, where players were mixing and matching the player skills with certain buffs and combos and doing MILLIONS in damage on a single shot.

It’s all about using what’s available for maximum efficiency.