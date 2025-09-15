Borderlands 4 “Shift Code” Can Be Found In An Unexpected Place

Almost since the beginning of gaming itself, game developers have done clever “Easter Eggs” to try and get gamers even more invested in their titles, and some of them took those Easter Eggs to new levels via the creation of cheat codes, which allowed players to get a “leg up” on the difficulty some games had by providing extra weapons, extra lives, or just by trying to make the game seem even cooler than it already was. Gearbox Software has done this with its FPS/RPG franchise via “Shift Codes,” and Borderlands 4 is no different, with one being in a place you might not expect.

For those who aren’t longtime franchise fans, these codes are left in key places of the game so that fans can “cash in” and attempt to get really good loot. They’ve been going on since the beginning of the franchise’s history, and as such, eagle-eyed players know to be on the lookout for them. For Borderlands 4, as noted on Reddit, one can be found in the game’s end credits. As in, at the very end of the credits, where the developer thanks you for playing.

It’s a clever place to put it, and many are likely to use it right off the bat so they can get some loot off it. However, as one commentator put it, that might not be the best idea:

“For anyone who is new to the franchise, don’t use this too early in the game. The loot you get as a reward will be replaced quick. Save it for endgame. Or late campaign if you want it earlier than endgame.

If you’re not planning on playing endgame, then yeah use it whenever in the campaign, I guess haha. Totally up to you. Maybe you’re stuck at a certain point in the campaign and need some new loot to, go for it. It’s just that I always save mine for near the end of the campaign or endgame.”

They warn that we don’t know how many Shift Codes will be released during the game’s lifespan, which is a fair thing to point out. This one was “cleverly hidden,” but because of the power of the internet, pretty much everyone will know about it if they wish to look for it.

We’re sure Gearbox will drop some more, but if you use them too early, you’ll miss the potential to get something truly special, and that will make the code almost worthless.