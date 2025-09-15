Key Side Quest In Borderlands 4 Wraps Up Decade-Long Storyline

How one handles continuity in video games will vary depending on both the dev team and the games themselves. For example, for some sequels, you need only mention things that happened in the past, as you expect people to remember key events before going forward. Other games, though, like to not only use the past to their advantage, but also build upon what happened before. So, you could have a quest start in one game, and then have key effects that last into the next one. Or, in the case of Borderlands 4, you can have the quest continue in future titles until it finally reaches its conclusion.

The team at Gearbox Software started a special quest during their Pre-Sequel game over ten years ago, and only now wrapped it up in its newest title. What quest is that, you ask?

Well, do you remember the quest “Boomshakalaka?” The quest was as simple and insane as you might think, as you had to help Dunks Watson get a basketball so he could live out his dream. What dream was that? Why, completely “The Ultimate Slam Dunk!!!”

The good news was that in the previous game, you did help him get the basketball he wanted to perform the dunk. The bad news was that things didn’t quite go well for him, and he not only missed the basket, but he accidentally launched himself into space! Fast forward to the last mainline entry, and Dunks was seen in space…frozen solid…and still not completing the dunk. Poor guy.

Enter Borderlands 4, as reported by Kotaku, where a side quest awaits called “And Welcome To The Jam,” which is a reference to a certain Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny movie, where you’re able to help Dunks Watson get back down to “earth” and complete his dunk at last. Then he disappears without a trace because…well…that’s just what happens sometimes, we guess…

So, what was the point of all this? That is a question you might have to ask Gearbox themselves. It’s clear that they loved Dunks Watson and that they felt bad for stranding him in space for so long, so they decided to bring him back down for “one last shot of glory.” Could they have made his “exit” a little more understandable? Sure, but that might not have been the point.

This side quest was clearly for long-time fans who have played every game in the series, and as such, they’ll rejoice at Dunk’s return…and mourn his loss.