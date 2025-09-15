Gearbox Software Team State They Truly Want Fan Feedback

Let’s be honest with ourselves for a second, okay? While many of us look up to video game developers because of the wonders they create, and some of us even desire to do nothing more than to make games like they do, there is a “dark side” to things that can’t be ignored. After all, game devs are humans, and they make mistakes just like the rest of us. The problem is when those mistakes lead to legitimate callouts, and teams don’t respond in the best of ways. Gearbox Software is currently under fire because its latest game isn’t exactly running the best, especially on PC, and the team has had very different tactics for handling criticism.

For example, Gearbox Software head Randy Pitchford has taken to the offensive to bite back against fan feedback, calling out those who think that “certain specs” should’ve been the goal the whole time, and then, straight-up declaring that if fans were “so capable” that they should go and make a new game engine for Gearbox to use. Yes, he noted it was sarcasm, but if you have to say it after something like that? You’re already in the “L” column.

In contrast, though, was Grant Kao, who is an Associate Creative Director for Gearbox and saw someone on Twitter noting something about the game’s weapons online and how they apologized for certain feedback given, to which Kao replied:

“I value your feedback regardless. I thought about what you and a few others were concerned about but had confidence we would find that magical area to provide you variety in an ethical way. No need to apologize, you care and we value you and the rest of our fanbase.”

Do you see the difference between the two versions of replies to fans? That kind of matters, don’t you think?

Look, we do know that Gearbox Software is trying to fix the issues with Borderlands 4. In fact, they just released an update that attempts to adjust certain things so they’ll work better. However, this isn’t the first time, nor will it be the last time, that the team, and especially Randy Pitchford, has put its foot in its mouth and then tried to recover from it.

Now, yes, other companies like Blizzard, Ubisoft, Microsoft, Sony, Capcom, and more have also had moments like this, but that’s not the point. The point is that devs shouldn’t “look down” on players who give legit critiques and feedback and “bite back” at them, as that makes them come across as petty, and that can hurt them in the long run.