Rockstar Games Says GTA 6 Will Be The Largest Game Launch In History

There is a ton of anticipation over the upcoming Grand Theft Auto video game. We can’t wait to get our hands on the title, and soon enough, we’ll have it unless we have more delays inbound, pushing the game further beyond our grasp. But when GTA 6 does launch, it’s going to be huge, and Rockstar Games knows that all too well.

In fact, Rockstar Games is already dubbing this game as the largest launch title in industry history. There are players worldwide who can’t wait to dive into the game. So, it’s not surprising that Rockstar Games is leaning into this game already being a success before it even arrives in the marketplace.

GTA 6 Could Break Records

We might still be waiting to get our hands on GTA 6, but it’s already looking like a success. Some records will likely be smashed, and the bar will be set even higher for competitors to try to reach. We’ll just have to see what Rockstar Games has cooking up. However, thanks to TheGTABase on X, we’re discovering a new job opening that suggests GTA 6 is poised to be a mega hit.

Thanks to an X post, The GTA Base captured a listing for a lead software engineer, data engineering position. As noted in the listing, Rockstar Games noted that the candidate will help lead both the evolution and operation of the data platform supporting what will be the most significant game launch in history.

Again, we’re not surprised if this game breaks records much like its predecessor, Grand Theft Auto V. Rockstar Games is in the mindset that this upcoming installment will do that. The real question is just when we’ll get our hands on the game.

Right now, it’s slated to launch in May of 2026. However, a new rumor is circulating that we might see a new delay announcement that will push the game back to October 2026. For now, we’ll have to wait and see if that proves to be true and if there’s any chance we’ll hear anything related to GTA 6 during an upcoming Take-Two meeting.