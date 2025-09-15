Insider Believes A Grand Theft Auto VI Delay Announcement Will Come This November

There is a ton of anticipation over Grand Theft Auto VI. This is the next major installment in a game franchise that many of us have been eagerly awaiting to play for several years. Rockstar Games consistently delivers with each game project, and we can’t wait to see how far they raise the bar in this one. However, numerous rumors online suggest that we might not receive this game in May 2026, contrary to Rockstar Games’ previous announcement.

GTA is a massive franchise, and it’s not surprising to see a ton of rumors and speculation pieces surfacing online for it. We’re sure that there will be plenty more rumors circulating online all the way up until its release date arrives. Right now, we know exactly when Rockstar Games is planning to launch the title. However, an industry insider suggests that this date is no longer accurate.

Grand Theft Auto VI Delay Announcement Coming Soon?

We reported on this statement earlier today. It comes from Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson, who says that he believes GTA 6 is not going to release on time. Instead, they feel like Rockstar Games is likely pushing this game back a few more months. If that’s the case, we might see the GTA 6 release at some point in October of 2026. That will allow Rockstar Games to develop the project further and also benefit from the holiday season.

Of course, Grand Theft Auto VI is already slated to be a huge seller. It would be interesting to see if the holiday season is a motive for pushing the game back to get another surge of sales. Regardless, Tom notes that we should see the delay announcement come out at the next earnings call, scheduled for this November.

We’ll just have to wait and see if this is the case, as rumors are going both ways on its current launch date. We likely don’t have to remind you of this, but Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch on May 26, 2026. When it does release, you’ll find it available for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.