GTA 6 Fans Are Hoping For Some New Info Soon Due To Key Take-Two Meeting!

As we’ve covered recently, video gamers aren’t the most patient of people, especially when it comes to when they know a certain game is coming at a certain time, and they want as much information on it as possible before it drops. For GTA 6 fans, they’ve been given only the tiniest of morsels throughout the last 13 years about what the game will be like. Yes, two of those “morsels” have been internet-breaking trailers, but those were more about “setting the stage” than truly showing what the game is like. Plus, those trailers were a year apart, and that was way too long for most.

That’s why you might be hearing some rumblings from the GTA 6 fanbase right now. They’re thinking that we could be on the verge of getting a third trailer for the game. Why’s that? Simply put: there’s a huge Take-Two Interactive meeting going down on the 18th. Specifically, the shareholders’ meeting for the company.

Typically, these meetings are where publishers like Take-Two not only discuss the past quarter and the upcoming fiscal year, but also drop key pieces of information for their dedicated shareholders. Some, like Nintendo, even do Q&A sessions so that plenty of questions can be answered, and these Q&As tend to get released or leaked onto the internet.

What does this have to do with the third trailer for the highly anticipated title? First, it would be quite “fortuitous” for Take-Two to drop such a trailer on such an important meeting, as it would get a lot of views and likely raise the stock of both Rockstar and Take-Two, which would impress the shareholders.

Second, even if it doesn’t release on that day, it could be teased by the team by someone asking about it, and thus, it could give us insight into when to expect it.

Next Take Two Interactive Shareholder meeting is scheduled for September

18th!



Probably minimal GTA 6 talk again.



Most likely be the last meeting before we get official info from Rockstar Games. pic.twitter.com/4taB88Rbu4 — RockStation (@rockstationonx) September 11, 2025

As for what would be in such a trailer, the first trailer merely showed off the modern version of Leonida, the state where we’ll be doing the main campaign. The second trailer focused on the two main characters more, and showed what Jason and Lucia were all about and some of the things they’d be doing on their journey.

A third trailer would be wise in dropping some looks at the gameplay, which we haven’t seen yet. That way, players can get a feel for how it’ll look and flow in this next-gen version of the franchise. Until it drops, though, everything is just hope and speculation.