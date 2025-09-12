Fans Mourn How GTA 6 Could’ve Been Released Soon

Do you want to know why release date delays for video games are often taken so hard by the player base? The reason is that players want to enjoy their next big video game experience now, not later. Just as important, when they’ve already been waiting for a video game for a long time, and then a delay hits, that just rubs salt into the wound even more. In the case of GTA 6, the wounds are both fresh and deep. After all, Rockstar Games took a LONG time to make the official announcement for the game. No, really, they waited over a DECADE from the previous titles’ launch to announce it!

Then, in the first trailer, they revealed that the game would drop in Fall 2025. However, that didn’t last, and they pushed the game back to May 2026. Thus, gamers have to wait another eight months from right now, give or take, to play the title. Over on Reddit, that simple fact has clearly affected some players more than others.

The topic poster lamented that if the game had maintained its original release date, it would’ve been out incredibly soon, including possibly being out next month. One month of waiting is a lot more palatable than eight.

However, others piped in and noted correctly that if Rockstar Games needs the extra time to make GTA 6 a true masterpiece, we should let them have all the time they need. After all, recent years alone have proven what happens when you rush a game to release without properly testing things out and ensuring they’re optimized for all platforms.

Plus, if you think about it from Rockstar’s perspective, they’ve already waited over a decade to release the game, what’s a few months more? Another avenue to look at with this game is the sheer size of it.

While we don’t know for certain just how big the game is, we do know from official site comments about the title that you’ll be going up and down the state of Leonida to try and get through the main campaign. Plus, there’s undoubtedly going to be tons of side content and other quests to do, and that means there’s a lot of ground to cover to ensure that everything looks good, plays well, and so on.

So, yes, it is sad that the game isn’t out in the next month or two, but when it is out, and it is fully ready, you’ll be grateful that they spent the extra time refining and polishing it.