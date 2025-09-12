Potential GTA 6 Leak Further Highlights Games Expansive Setting

One of the biggest pitfalls in making an open-world title is that of not making the world feel “empty” despite all the space around it. This is actually a classic thing to “find out” after exploring the world. Sure, it looks pretty seeing all the scenery, regardless of whether it’s in nature or in a city, but if the streets are empty, or there’s nothing to see or do but examine nature, then you’re going to get bored pretty quickly. That’s a concern that many will likely have about GTA 6 before its arrival next year. Yet, a leak might help with that fear just a bit…if it’s true.

As noted by GameRant, a leak was posted on Reddit, and then deleted soon after, and the leak stated that 67% of the buildings that you’ll come across in the state of Leonida, where the game takes place, can be entered by the player characters.

Why does that matter? In theory, that would mean that there are plenty of places to explore outside of shops and certain story-specific venues that you need to enter for things like missions and side quests. Plus, having so many buildings “open to you” will help sell that Vice City and the other places you visit in the state are truly “lived in” versus just “being there.” There are plenty of open-world titles that have big cityscapes, but you can’t really do anything in them, and thus, what’s the point?

However, GameRant also fairly points out that while this rumor may be tantalizing for some, it’s not something you should take as gospel just yet. Plus, it doesn’t mean that all the buildings have something for you to do in them, or that they have something meaningful to find within them. They could be buildings you enter and then can’t get off the first floor, or they’re just “window dressing” to show off the world, versus actually having a point to them.

It wouldn’t be a bad thing if Rockstar Games did that with their world, as GTA 6 is definitely going to be expansive, as the story’s synopsis highlights how its two main characters will go across Leonida to try and get themselves out of the mess they’re in. So, having some buildings that are “accessible but not important” might be something they’re up for doing. We don’t know.

That speaks to the true nature of leaks, they’re most times putting out things that COULD happen, but not always affect the games in a big way.