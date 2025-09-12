Red Dead Redemption 2 Players Are Still Uncovering Secrets

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a huge hit upon release. Sure, it might not have made the big splash like Grand Theft Auto V and its online counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online. However, you can’t deny just how incredibly detailed and filled this world was crafted. In fact, players are still uncovering little secrets that the development team placed in the game.

Some of you might have found everything you could in this game. After being available for this amount of time, it wouldn’t be surprising if there wasn’t anything left to uncover. However, some players are still discovering small secrets, such as a peculiar hermit in this case.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Otis Miller’s Treasure

Over on the Red Dead Redemption subreddit, a new post gained some traction. One player stumbled upon a hermit, filled with keep out signs from his home. For those of you who haven’t spotted this hermit or his female counterpart, they are attached to the Otis Miller treasure.

There are two parts to finding the Otis Miller treasure, which will grant you some photographs and the golden revolver of Otis Miller. This individual, as showcased in the Reddit post embedded above, is one of the two hermits. You’ll find him north of Annsburg. When approached, they will try to shoot you. If you eliminate the hermit, you’ll find not only a unique shotgun called the Rare Shotgun, but half of a torn treasure map.

To find the second half of the treasure map, head towards West Elizabeth, where you’ll encounter another hermit who contains the second half of the treasure map. If you’re looking for a detailed guide on how to find the treasure map and get the revolver, we’ve got one right here for you.

More recently, we reported on how players are still just coming across Red Dead Redemption 2, according to the charts from the folks at PlayStation. Likewise, fans have recently pointed out another spooky encounter that many might not have noticed. You can read more about that in-game encounter right here.