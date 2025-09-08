Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Still Topping Charts

Red Dead Redemption 2 was a huge hit when it was released. Sure, it might not have had the same level of player growth as its online counterpart, GTA Online, but we can’t deny the success of this one. The western outlaw adventure had fans eager to see more and explore every inch of the incredibly detailed world Rockstar Games crafted up.

It’s hard to believe that this game is as old as it is today. Picking up the game and trying it out now still holds up incredibly well. We’re certainly ready for the next installment. Of course, we know that will be a good way out after Rockstar Games starts to look towards the release of Grand Theft Auto VI into the marketplace. Despite that, fans are still discovering this incredibly gritty outlaw tale.

Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Still A Big Hit

What you might find of interest is that the folks over at Sony decided to share some chart results for August. Now, these charts showcase the biggest sellers for the company across several key areas. We have the best game sold on PlayStation 5, PlayStation VR, Free to Play, and PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 4 platform is what we are going to focus on here.

The charts, which showcase both the US/Canada and the EU, show that Red Dead Redemption 2 was the biggest seller. That again is for the PlayStation 4 platform. Again, it’s not surprising just how well the game is doing today with how well it holds up. Likewise, it also shows that players are still just now discovering this game. Hopefully, it will hold them over until the next major game on their radar release.

Of course, Red Dead Redemption 2 won’t have competition for Grand Theft Auto VI on the PlayStation 4. Since the game won’t be released on last-generation platforms, it’ll be interesting to see if there is a sudden spike on the platform for Grand Theft Auto V. Perhaps that will be the game to topple the charts. Then again, we have until May of 2026 before that potentially happens.