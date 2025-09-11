GeForce Now Is Offering A Special Borderlands 4 Bundle

Cloud gaming is becoming increasingly popular. It might not take over traditional ways of playing video games quite yet, but we’re excited to see how things progress. You might already be familiar with services like Xbox Game Pass, which offers cloud gaming. However, there’s another to add to your radar, especially if you’re interested in Borderlands 4.

GeForce Now has been around for a good while now. It’s another cloud gaming service that lets you stream games, eliminating the need for native hardware to run them optimally. Today, we’re finding out that GeForce Now is featuring a special bundle that will grant you a free copy of Borderlands 4.

GeForce Now Borderlands 4 Bundle Announced

NVIDIA took to X and revealed that they are currently offering a deal. Consumers interested in GeForce Now could get a copy of Borderlands 4 with their Ultimate GeForce RTX 4080 annual plan. This will set you back $199.99 for the twelve months, and you’ll get Borderlands 4 tact on at no extra cost.

This is also their highest tier available, with players getting access up to 4k resolution and 240 FPS. Likewise, you’ll get 8-hour gaming sessions before you have to relaunch the game. That also comes with some extra features, like DLSS 3 Frame Generation, NVIDIA Reflex, and Cloud G-Sync.

You’ll also gain priority access to the queue. That essentially means you won’t have to wait to start playing your game. Of course, if you’re unfamiliar with GeForce Now, it’s a little different than Xbox Game Pass. Essentially, GeForce Now will allow you to stream the games you own. So rather than having to select a title from a carefully curated list of games that’s currently available through the service, you’re instead getting to play games from the various digital storefronts you purchased games from.

Of course, not every game is available. Right now the service boasts that they have access to over 4,000 games. Likewise, the new heavy hitter title coming out tomorrow is set to be available as well. You can read more about what this Ultimate GeForce RTX 4080 plan offers and even go through with the purchase directly over at NVIDIA.

Meanwhile, in other news regarding Borderlands 4, we recently reported on how it took over the Vegas Sphere. Furthermore, if you’re looking to find out when exactly you’ll gain access to the game, you can find that information right here.