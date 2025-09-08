Is GTA V’s Legacy Truly The “Best Open-World Experience?”

In today’s gaming space, “open world” titles are everywhere, for better and for worse. On the one hand, people LOVE the idea of having “freedom” to go anywhere they want within the world they’re set in. It’s always for options, fun, and not being “confined” to the main story campaign. On the other hand, there are plenty of titles that have “big, expansive worlds,” or even universes, but don’t know what to do with them. GTA V was an open-world title when it launched back in 2013. The fact that it’s now one of the best-selling video games of all time proves that it’s been a huge success. The question is, though, is it the best open-world title ever?

Many, including one person from Tech4Gamers, would say no, and for reasons that make sense. First and foremost, they’re not bashing GTA V, and neither are we. The game is legendary for not only gripping players from the word “go” but keeping them entertained for years via the online content. However, when you really dive into that content, you’ll see that the open-world elements are both there and yet are very restricting.

For example, unlike certain RPGs out there, the campaign plays the same every time, even with three protagonists. No matter how many times you play Franklin, Michael, or Trevor, their stories stay the same. A necessary limitation to make the story what it needed to be, but that’s still a limitation.

Another restriction is what you can do within the game itself once you are “left to your own devices.” Have you ever tried to play the game WITHOUT doing a single crime? Yeah, that seems odd to ask, doesn’t it? But, if you think about it, an open-world experience should offer that option, not unlike how certain titles out there will reward you for doing a “certain kind of run” in the game, like not killing anyone, or not doing certain “negative actions.” Yet, here, crime is literally a requirement to advance.

Even when you jump into the online mode, there is a sense of “restriction” that can be found. Why is that? It honestly has to do with Rockstar Games. They’re trying to deliver a certain kind of experience to players, and that means having them “get freedom,” while also ensuring they don’t go “off the rails.” Many open-world games do that, but you’re too focused on the fun to notice.

So, is Rockstar’s legendary title the “best open-world experience?” Probably not, as others have pushed things farther than they have. However, this could mean that its next game is even more expansive…