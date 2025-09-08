GTA 6 May Not Hit Release Date, Accoring To Insider

As sad as it sounds, when it comes to releasing video games, especially AAA video games, there seem to be two mindsets currently that dominate the industry. There are those on the path of “We only will release it when it’s ready and it’s perfect,” and then, there are those who go, “Well, it’s good enough, and we can fix it later.” Obviously, the first option is the CORRECT way to handle one’s business on the game development path, as it ensures quality and is more likely to please gamers. The questions about GTA 6 and which “path” it’s currently on are one of the hottest topics in the gaming industry.

On the one hand, we all know that Rockstar Games is legendary, and almost infamous, for how dedicated it is to quality and how long it’ll wait before releasing a game. GTA 6 proved this by Rockstar waiting well over a decade from the previous entry’s launch to show off the first trailer for the new title. Then, they delayed the game from 2025 to 2026 to ensure quality further. Currently, it’s set for May of next year to release. However, according to Tom Henderson during his latest podcast, he’s not really sure that this will be the case:

“To be honest, I don’t think that it is gonna release in May. For some reason, I just cannot see GTA 6 releasing in May. You know, all the rumblings and so on just doesn’t seem to suggest it. Not got enough to corroborate or report on it, so don’t put this on Reddit.”

…it was probably posted on Reddit, Tom. Sorry. Anyway, while not exactly concrete, you can see what he’s going for here. Rockstar is being incredibly “mum” on the game, even waiting a year to drop a second trailer for the title after the first one blew up the internet.

To be fair to Tom, though, he did give another reason why the game could reasonably be delayed out of May, and that’s that Rockstar will want everything to go perfectly with it, including the launch being as big as possible:

“I think Rockstar have proven time and time again that they’re perfectionists. GTA is such a monumental game that anything that is wrong with it, even the slightest bug like your character clips outside of a door or whatever, the media is going to run with that and make it seem like an incredibly bad thing.”

The media would totally do that.

Again, this is just speculation, so until Rockstar Games says otherwise, the title is coming out in May.