GTA Online Event Cayo Perico Survival Continues Until Next Week

Endless zombies, just like the movies. Not so fun now, huh?

GTA Online is repeating Cayo Perico Survival for another week, starting today until September 10.

They made this announcement:

Survival mode on Cayo Perico continues to deliver double GTA$ and RP, quadruple for GTA+ members, along with another shot at unlocking the Panther Tour Jacket, I Survived Cayo Perico Tee, and the Buccaneer Outfit.

Assault on Cayo Perico is also back, offering double rewards. Meanwhile, Payphone Hits and select Hotring Races pay out twice the usual, and a fresh Community Race Series playlist has just been added.

If you’re catching up, don’t worry, we’ll unpack these for you.

What is Cayo Perico Survival?

Cayo Perico is a fictional island in GTA Online that is supposedly set in the Carribean. It was originally introduced in Cayo Perico Heist, but returned in this new zombie survival event.

Just like in Lucio Fulci’s 1979 classic Zombie Flesh Eaters, you’ll get to fight off waves of zombies in an island paradise. Give or take fighting sharks with your fists or driving a wood splinter into someone’s eye.

What is Assault On Cayo Perico?

Assault on Cayo Perico is a PvP mode (Rockstar calls these Adversary Modes) also set on the island. In this one, you can play either Attacker or Defender. Attackers have to get to a fortified compound to hack a computer terminal. Defenders need to fight off the Attackers until time runs out.

Reward Conditions

Rockstar mostly brought back the Cayo Perico Survival Rewards, so if you missed them last week, you can still get them now.

CAYO PERICO SURVIVAL BONUSES & REWARDS (THROUGH SEPTEMBER 10)

– 2X GTA$ and RP on Cayo Perico Survival (4X for GTA+ Members)

– Log in to receive the Panther Tour Jacket

– Complete 10 waves of the Cayo Perico Survival to receive the I Survived Cayo Perico Tee

WEEKLY CHALLENGE

– Complete all ten waves of a Survival to receive The Buccaneer Outfit and GTA$100,000

2X GTA$ & RP – Assault on Cayo Perico [RETURNING MODE] – Payphone Hits – Hotring Races [RETURNING MODE] – Community Race Series

Lastly, if you log into GTA Online, you can get a one-time bonus of GTA$1,000,000. That’s GTA$2,000,000 if you’re a GTA+ subscriber. This promotion runs from now until September 17. It can take 72 hours from when you earn the reward before it is added to your account.

We can’t tell if GTA Online will be repeating Cayo Perico until the end of the month, but if you’re a loyal player, you probably already know how these things go.